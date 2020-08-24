Residents stranded after elevator at a complex geared towards the disabled broke down, again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Broken down elevators once again trapped disabled and elderly residents at Huntsville Summit Apartments on Sunday.
We first brought you this story earlier this month. After that story aired one of the elevators was fixed, but residents said the problem is happening again.
Resident Michael Brandon, a disabled man in a wheelchair told us he got back to his apartment on Sunday after waiting outside all day.
“I had to try to climb the stairs myself at which point I had some assistance from the second floor to the third floor,” Brandon said. “To bring me up basically my neighbors carried me up to my place.”
Earlier this month, Brandon was trapped in his apartment at Huntsville Summit Apartments for nine days after the elevators went out. This is a complex geared towards the disabled and elderly.
“I tried to get my garbage out and I couldn’t get back in,” Brandon said describing his situation. He said both elevators in the building were down again on Sunday.
An issue Hemsi spokesperson Don Webster said is nothing new stating he’s had issues with the elevators recently. He told our crews from Friday to Monday his team responded to eight calls from the complex.
”If you have a patient upstairs when the elevators are down, walking them down isn’t really an option,” Webster said.
Due to this, he said they need to call extra help.
“We have to summon the fire department and we have to get a crew over so we can get that person down,” he said.
A dilemma in an emergency.
“It ties up one of our medic crews for a long period. It ties up Huntsville Fire Rescue,” Webster said.
According to Fire Marshall Dan Wilkerson, the fire department was called in Sunday around 5 p.m. after people were trapped in the elevator.
After getting people out of the elevator, it remained shut down until it could be fixed, which didn’t happen until Monday.
Wilkerson said he’s had an open line of communication with Ambling, the company that manages the property. He said company officials have been working to replace both elevators, but it takes time as the elevators are custom made for the building.
WAFF reached out to Ambling and are waiting for a response.
