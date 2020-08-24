Red Cross preparing for severe weather, ready to help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s hurricane season and homeowners in several states are evacuating.
At Red Cross in Huntsville operations are already underway to help. Their emergency vehicle is filled with food, water and supplies such as PPE.
Volunteers are on standby and said they’re ready to pack their bags and head south if needed.
“We have volunteers who have already said yes and who are in the preparation to begin making that move down to the coast and we have others who are on standby really waiting to see where the need is,” said Executive Director Khris Anderson. “We’ve got volunteers and we have materials from the panhandle all the way over to the Louisiana and Texas coast.”
During the current pandemic, not all of the volunteers here in North Alabama will load up in a vehicle and see the potential damage with their own eyes. Some of these volunteers are being deployed virtually.
“We have volunteers who are there on the coast ready to answer the call and we also have volunteers who have deployed virtually,” said Anderson. “They are working here from their computer, but ready to work directly with the client and case management and to do a lot of the work that they did on site previously because of the Covid environment.”
The help Red Cross is planning to give people in need will look a little different because of the pandemic. Social distancing will impact how meals are delivered and how sleeping arrangements are made.
“They’re going to be very different. We’re going to need bigger shelters with fewer numbers for spacing,” said Anderson.
If you want to help the Red Cross and their mission to help those potentially impacted by the storms, Anderson said the best way to make a difference is by making a donation, that way the money can be used for whatever the homeowners need.
