Morgan County Investigator prepares for transplant in Ohio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly two years ago, Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigator Caleb Brooks survived an on-duty crash. Danny Kelso, a passenger in that crash, said Brooks saved his life.
Now, Brooks is fighting for his own life after being attacked by a bull on August 16.
Brooks was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where immediate surgery was required to keep him alive following the attack. Medical staff said they didn’t think Brooks was going to make it.
Madeline Brooks, his wife, was first told he may not survive, then she was told he may not make a full recovery.
One week and six-hundred miles later, Brooks is preparing for the next stage of his battle.
On Sunday, August 16, Caleb and Madeline Brooks were working on their farm in Morgan County.
“The bull came up and started bucking his head at me and charging. I started trying to run from him, back peddling,” Brooks said. “He picked me up with his head and slammed me into the tree horizontal.”
Madeline said Caleb was still conscious after it happened, but his nose was bleeding and he was losing color in his body quick.
“It was terrifying.” Madeline said. “It was just like, this can’t be happening. The doctors in Huntsville weren’t able to tell us much because they don’t see injuries like this. It’s a very rare case.”
Caleb’s intestines were severely damaged and doctor’s said he needed a transplant they couldn’t perform in Alabama.
Early Monday morning, Caleb was surrounded by friends and family before being transported to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for a small intestine transplant.
“He has the possibility to make a 100% recovery from this and be able to live a normal life.” Madeline said.
With thousands of people praying and sending thoughts to the Brooks family on Facebook, they have a message for the community that has supported them through this hardship.
“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know how we can repay you yet, but it really means a lot to me and my family to have your support.” Brooks said.
Caleb and his family are currently in Cleveland where they are awaiting the next steps before moving forward with the surgery.
The family is also keeping everyone updated on Brooks’ condition on the Facebook page, Our Journey #PrayingforBrooks.
