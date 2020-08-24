More humidity and more chances for rain

The forecast will get more challenging by the end of the week as we continue to monitor the path and strength of now Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is forecast to make landfall early Thursday morning in Louisiana as a category two hurricane. Laura will track north and weaken as it loses its source of fuel, the warm waters of the Gulf. As of right now, it looks like we will have a tropical depression off to our west on Friday with the chance of seeing some heavy rainfall in our western counties. We will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updates on-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.