More humidity and more chances for rain

Cloud cover and tropical moisture continue to stream in from south to north as weakening Tropical Storm Marco nears landfall.
Dew points are significantly higher today in the lower 70s leaving us with more of a sticky feeling, isolated to widely scattered rain shower and storms will linger through the early evening, strong storms are not anticipated at this time with the sinking air associated with TS Marco. Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight with warm and muggy lows in the 70s, more areas of dense fog will develop by daybreak on Tuesday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms moving into North Alabama associated with Marco’s outer bands, heavy rainfall will be possible at times given the ample moisture available. Wednesday will be hot and humid but mainly dry with highs in the low to middle 90s, the heat index will be near 100 degrees.
The forecast will get more challenging by the end of the week as we continue to monitor the path and strength of now Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is forecast to make landfall early Thursday morning in Louisiana as a category two hurricane. Laura will track north and weaken as it loses its source of fuel, the warm waters of the Gulf. As of right now, it looks like we will have a tropical depression off to our west on Friday with the chance of seeing some heavy rainfall in our western counties. We will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updates on-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.
The weekend forecast looks pretty good with seasonal highs near 90 degrees and drier skies.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.