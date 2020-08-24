MCSO Investigator heads to Cleveland Clinic with honor escort of fellow officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been a difficult few weeks for Caleb Brooks’ family and the Morgan County Sheriffs Department.
Brooks was injured by a bull at his home a little more than a week ago. His intestines were severely damaged, but Huntsville Hospital was able to stabilize him.
On Monday, Brooks and his family head for the Cleveland Clinic where he will begin the transplant process.
We have seen an outpouring of support for Brooks, his pregnant wife Madeline and their son Bryar during all of this. Facebook posts by the Morgan County Sheriffs office have been shared thousands of times.
During the transplant process, the Brooks family will be moving to Cleveland for an extended period of time. A GoFundMe set up to support the family has already raised nearly $30,000.
The family is also keeping everyone updated on Brooks’ condition on the Facebook page, Our Journey #PrayingforBrooks.
