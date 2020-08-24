Madison County Sheriff’s Office locates man missing since August 18

James Thomas Guthrie (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 11:02 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter they have located James Thomas Guthrie.

ORIGINAL: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a man missing since August 18.

Description of James Thomas Guthrie:

  • Age: 66-years-old
  • Height: 6′1
  • Weight: 160 pounds

Anyone with information on James Thomas Guthrie is encouraged to contact Investigator Steve Finley at (256) 533-8847 or e-mail sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.

