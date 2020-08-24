Madison County Sheriff’s Office locates man missing since August 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter they have located James Thomas Guthrie.
ORIGINAL: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a man missing since August 18.
Description of James Thomas Guthrie:
- Age: 66-years-old
- Height: 6′1
- Weight: 160 pounds
Anyone with information on James Thomas Guthrie is encouraged to contact Investigator Steve Finley at (256) 533-8847 or e-mail sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.
