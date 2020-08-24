Madison City Schools Superintendent talks return to schools and more at board meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City School families might soon know when they’ll be headed back into the classroom.
Monday morning at a school board meeting, Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it’s time to get into “high gear” about figuring out when to bring students, who want to return, back to school.
Specifically, Nichols said he hopes to tell parents a date for a return to in-person learning this week.
Madison City Schools started the school year completely virtual on Aug. 12.
Nichols said with Madison County now being labeled “low risk” by the ADPH, he feels comfortable starting to talk about reopening.
Nichols said they’ll be looking at the best way to transition students back to school and work on how to social distance students in classes. He said he would be talking to other district leaders about how they have gone about restarting during the pandemic.
The Madison City School Board also approved a partnership with the city of Madison to Garner St. and Shorter St. near where the new middle school will be built.
The school board members all voted yes except for one member who was concerned about school money being spent on a public road instead of students. Nichols said this is how things have been done in the past and it’s also important to have good access to the school.
“We try to keep most of our funds dedicated to students, as possible, but in Madison we’ve had a history of working with the city,” he said. “When we built Rainbow Elementary we helped build the road that went from 72 to in there. We assisted with part of the infrastructure around James Clemons.”
There was also public comment concerned about this agreement being voted on the day before the Municipal Election.
Nichols said this is just a coincidence, he would’ve had the vote last week but wanted to have more discussion with board members.
Nichols also said this vote needed to happen as soon as possible because they are bidding out the middle school to different contractors soon, and the roads will effect the bid.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.