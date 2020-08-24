Jefferson Street road work to cause lane closures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Contractors are beginning their work on the Jefferson Street Streetscape project between Holmes Avenue and Spring Street. The project will lead to lane closures along Jefferson Street and Holmes Avenue. Work will begin this week, weather permitting.
Contractors will begin by closing the west side of the southbound lane on Jefferson Street, between Holmes Avenue and Clinton Avenue to begin work onsite.
The project consists of improved roadway alignment, decorative sidewalks, streetlights, landscaping and irrigation to include brick pavers at each intersection. It’s anticipated to be complete by next summer.
All access to local businesses will remain open during construction. Traffic and pedestrian control devices will be in place to help direct the public around the construction areas.
