Jackson County School superintendent discusses first two weeks of school

Scottsboro, Ala. (WAFF) -Jackson County students kicked off their third week back in the classroom today.
When students in Jackson County started school, Jackson county was a high risk area for coronavirus cases, which Superintendent Kevin Dukes said was a major concern for him.
But so far, there haven’t been any major problems.
“I’ve had more administrators tell me that their first day this year was greater than I’ve had in a while. It was amazing how they were bragging. Again, the teachers they’re the backbone of this for making this work,”said Dukes.
Traditional and online learning students began class on August 7th. Since then, Dukes said students and staff have been following social distancing guidelines on the bus. Capacity for lunch and classrooms has been reduced to 50 percent. Cleaning crews are also sanitizing.
However, Dukes said without giving a specific number that they have had some positive coronavirus cases and sent home some students and staff who had signs or symptoms.
“We sent folks home quite a bit, I mean when they’re symptoms based on the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines they release a tool kit and based on what they told us to send them home and the people around them home we sent them home. We’ve had some come back and we have that are still absent,” said Dukes.
In the last 14 days there have been less than 200 cases confirmed in Jackson County, which Dukes said he is thankful to see a decrease in numbers.
Jackson County Schools also purchased all of the school supplies for students this year.
