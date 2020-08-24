Jackson County 4-H program to be held virtually this year

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -4-H programs for students in Jackson County will look different this year due to the pandemic.
This year programs will be conducted via zoom and activities will be limited in person due to COVID-19.
Karen Suggs, agent assistant with the The Alabama Cooperative Extension System: Jackson County, said she encourages students to join because it’s great opportunity for students to gain skills
“4-H provides leadership opportunities to the students at the schools where they may not get an opportunity to develop them anywhere else,” said Suggs.
Students may sign up at their local schools and the virtual programs will begin in September.
