Huntsville utilities working to fix outage in northern Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities crews and engineers are working to fix a power outage affecting much of northern Madison County.
A spokesperson says there has been a total power loss at the northwest substation. He also says three attempts to restore power have been made, but that each time service was quickly interrupted afterwards.
“We understand the frustration our customers may feel at this situation, especially with virtual learning and so many people working from home due to COVID-19,” said Todd Long, “Our goal is to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and our crews will continue to diligently work until restoration is complete and a precise cause is determined.”
The same area was without power for about an hour Sunday night.
