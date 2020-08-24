Fatal shooting in Sheffield under investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting.
Sheffield Police received a call about a gunshot wound on Southeast 17th Street in Sheffield around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found Aaron Hunter, 30, lying in the hallway of the home, bleeding. Also found on the scene were three guns, one believed to be the weapon that was used, and four shell casings.
Officers attempted first aid and performed CPR before Hunter was taken to Helen Keller hospital. He was then flown to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.
The suspect, a woman who was believed to be in a relationship with Hunter and whom he lived with, is in custody.
The suspect’s name is not being released nor is she facing charges at this time.
Sheffield Police is working with the District Attorney’s office to decide if she will face charges.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.