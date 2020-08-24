Crews respond to cotton fire in New Market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews responded to a fire at Cotton Growers Co-Op Inc in New Market on Tuesday around 6 a.m.
Hazel Green Fire Rescue PIO Steve Watson says a large pile of cotton overheated, caught on fire and collapsed.
Watson says the fire is tough to put out because it is so deep.
Crews are currently using bulldozers to clear the pile and soak the area.
No one is hurt and there is no damage to the surrounding area.
Watson says it may take hours before the fire is put out.
