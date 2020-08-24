Albertville City Schools students back to class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Albertville City Schools will be back in the classroom this week either in-person or online.
Marshall County started out as a coronavirus hotspot in the Tennessee Valley. In the last 14 days, there have been 262 cases of COVID-19 found in the county and as of Friday, there were 14 covid-19 positive patients in Marshall Medical Centers.
Albertville students will go back on a staggered schedule, with students divided into three groups and each group going on one day between Monday and Wednesday. All students will be back in schools on Thursday.
Once back, students will have their temperature checked everyday by their teachers in their first class.
There is protocol in place for if and when a student might show symptoms in class. The protocol involves isolating the student and calling parents to pick up the child.
Albertville City Schools full back to school plan is posted on the system website.
