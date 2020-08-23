Work week begins quiet; More active late-week

The forecast will get more interesting by mid-week as we continue to focus on the forecast paths of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Right now, it looks like Laura will make landfall near Louisiana sometime on Wednesday as a category one hurricane. Laura will weaken as it moves north over land and will likely be a tropical depression by Thursday. A significant eastward shift in Laura’s path would bring the Tennessee Valley a greater chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms associated with this tropical system. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even tornadoes may be possible with this tropical system for the end of the week, again this forecast will change over the next several days.