Work week begins quiet; More active late-week

Very isolated rain showers will diminish after sunset tonight leaving us partly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees.
Areas of patchy but dense fog will develop overnight into early Monday morning, especially in areas that have seen rain and are near bodies of water. The work week will start off quite nice with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday, a few stray showers cannot be ruled out into the afternoon. Tuesday will be a similar day with more humidity and cloud cover, highs will be in the upper 80s with widely scattered thunderstorms developing through the evening.
The forecast will get more interesting by mid-week as we continue to focus on the forecast paths of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Right now, it looks like Laura will make landfall near Louisiana sometime on Wednesday as a category one hurricane. Laura will weaken as it moves north over land and will likely be a tropical depression by Thursday. A significant eastward shift in Laura’s path would bring the Tennessee Valley a greater chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms associated with this tropical system. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even tornadoes may be possible with this tropical system for the end of the week, again this forecast will change over the next several days.
At the very least, tropical moisture associated with Laura will be transported into the Tennessee Valley and could few heavy rain showers and thunderstorms not caused by Laura’s outer bands. This forecast will continue to evolve and change over the next few days. Please check back on air, online and on the 48 Weather App for the latest information.
