What to do during a pandemic and severe weather?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If two tropical storms in the gulf coast weren't tricky enough, add the coronavirus pandemic, and things can get complicated.
That’s why emergency officials are advising people on what to do if the potential hurricanes hit Alabama.
It's still too early to know the storms' path, but the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency says you still need to be aware of some safety guidelines.
They suggest you monitor the weather updates.
If heavy rain comes into our area, it's a good idea to have a plan in which you need to evacuate.
Melissa Sizemore, with the JeffCo EMA says it's important to remember a few rules during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“As long as people follow those three w’s: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands, you’re mitigating as much of the risk as possible in contracting the virus,” said Sizemore.
Jefferson County EMA officials say they are keeping in close contact with other EMA officials in south Alabama to see if they need any assistance.
