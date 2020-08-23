Payton’s Pick: the 2020 Macy’s Day Parade is a go!

(WAFF) - If you were worried the Thanksgiving Day tradition would be no more this year - fear not! Organizers have announced the 2020 Macy’s Day Parade will go on.
Exactly how it will go on, however, is still the question.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says everything will be different. He expects some virtual components as well as a few in-person aspects.
More details on the changes are to be released in the coming weeks, but the important thing is -- the tradition will carry on.
