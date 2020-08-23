Officials looking for suspect who stole military grade equipment

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Limestone County Commission are wanting to know who stole a piece of military grade equipment off county property.
The piece is called a Unimog. It has a front end loader and a backhoe and is used to clear storm damage.
The person who drove away with it then ran it through a fence before crashing into a field off Ripley Road.
A county worker spotted the machine abandoned and brought it back to the district shop, but now, officials are wanting your help.
If you know anything about this situation, please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department at 256-232-0111.
