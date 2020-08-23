Lincoln County Schools giving parents the option to switch back to traditional learning

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - Lincoln County School leaders are giving parents and students who chose virtual learning the option to switch back to in-person learning this week.
Lincoln County Director of Schools Dr. Bill Heath said this option is for parents and kids who are having problems with remote learning.
Heath said these problems can range from it just not working out, to the student struggling to learn virtually or running into too many technical difficulties.
If a family does want to switch to in-person, they have from Monday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug. 28 to do so. If you want to switch back you need to reach out to your school principal.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.