Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen rallies in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The General Election in November will be here before we know it.
Now is the time to start doing your research on who you want to lead our country.
One of the people on the ballot for president made a stop in Huntsville Sunday.
Basically if you're not causing any harm to others, you should be able to do what you want; that's what Dr. Jo Jorgensen believes.
She thinks government should have as little involvement in peoples’ lives as possible.
On Sunday she spoke to about 100 people at Big Spring Park.
Dr. Jo Jorgensen is a college professor and proud libertarian. She hopes to make history as the first female president of the United States.
“As your president I will federally decriminalize all drugs and encourage states to treat drug use as a health use not a criminal issue. I will pardon anyone convicted at the federal level of victimless crimes,” Jorgensen said.
Essentially she believes if there is no victim, there is no crime. But Jorgensen says she’ll only make it to the debates if she gets 15 percent in the polls.
“If the debates only have Trump and Biden I would say that is hashtag fake debates because neither one wants you to make your own decisions, both of them want to increase spending, neither one is getting rid of crushing healthcare costs,” she said.
Jorgensen says we should have a free market health care system.
“Cosmetic surgery and Lasik surgery where people spend their own money, what we see is cost goes down and quality goes up. So if we could get the free market back, we could see health care professionals work for us,” Jorgensen said.
Clint and Morgan White drove from Florence to hear Jorgensen speak. They tell me they believe she is really for the people.
“A lot of people in office right now are more focused on government and big business and we need people in office that are more focused on the people of this country,” Morgan White said.
And all though the Libertarian and the Green parties are considered the underdogs, Morgan says her vote wont be for nothing.
“Anytime you vote for something you believe in, that’s never a wasted vote,” White said.
Jorgensen says it’s time to try something new.
“About 75 percent of my volunteers are from outside the party, a lot of people are saying the old way isn’t working.”
Jorgensen is working her way across the country to share her vision. You can find a link to read more about her platform here.
