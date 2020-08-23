Isolated rain expected for your afternoon

Another foggy start to our morning, with temperatures currently in the 60s. A better look at the sun as it rises after the 6 o’clock hour today. It’s going to be somewhat humid as we go throughout our day today.
Some rain lingering off to our east and southeast this morning. Overall, most of the Valley will have clear conditions for a bulk of the morning, with some clouds and a chance at rain later on this afternoon. We will be warmer for our Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. We end our Sunday under mostly cloudy conditions and in the lower 70s.
Your workweek is looking relatively dry, with only slight chances at rain headed into mid-week. Rain will likely move in around Thursday of next week. Highs will be in the 80s for a little while longer, so a continued break from the 90s. In the next 10 days we will go back and forth from the 80s and 90s.
We are keeping an eye on the coast, with Laura and Marco nearing the United States and expected to make landfall next week.