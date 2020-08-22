Tropical Storm Laura could bring late week impacts for TN Valley

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will subside after sunset tonight leaving us partly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s.
Areas of patchy but dense fog will develop overnight into early Sunday morning, especially in areas that have seen rain and are near bodies of water. More sunshine is in store for Sunday with gradually increasing clouds, highs will be near 90 degrees with very isolated shower and storm chances.
The work week will start off quite nice with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday and Tuesday, stray showers cannot be ruled out.
The forecast will get more interesting by mid-week as the latest National Hurricane Center forecast has shifted the path of Tropical Storm Laura more eastward. Right now, it looks like Laura will make landfall near Louisiana sometime on Wednesday as a category one hurricane. Laura will weaken as it moves north over land and will likely be a tropical depression by Thursday. This eastward shift in Laura’s path will bring the Tennessee Valley a greater chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms associated with this tropical system. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even tornadoes may be possible with this tropical system for the end of the week. This forecast will continue to evolve and change over the next few days. Please check back on air, online and on the 48 Weather App for the latest information.
