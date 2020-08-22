Tropical Storm Laura could bring late week impacts for TN Valley

The forecast will get more interesting by mid-week as the latest National Hurricane Center forecast has shifted the path of Tropical Storm Laura more eastward. Right now, it looks like Laura will make landfall near Louisiana sometime on Wednesday as a category one hurricane. Laura will weaken as it moves north over land and will likely be a tropical depression by Thursday. This eastward shift in Laura’s path will bring the Tennessee Valley a greater chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms associated with this tropical system. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even tornadoes may be possible with this tropical system for the end of the week. This forecast will continue to evolve and change over the next few days. Please check back on air, online and on the 48 Weather App for the latest information.