Prinicpal in Russellville City Schools says first few days went smoothly

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Franklin County have now been back in class for two days.
The school system was one of 8 districts to start the new year on Thursday.
Derek Ergle, the principal at Belgreen School, said the week went smoothly.
When students first walk in, they get their temperatures checked by a thermal imaging system. We’re told the K-12 campus has around 500 students and about 100 of them have gone virtual.
Ergle said students and staff have been on top of proper sanitary techniques and socially distancing, and that with all of the uncertainty surrounding school and COVID-19, he is glad to have staff that work as a team.
“We know that COVID-19 is a serious issue but it is something that we all have to deal with and I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by so many people that have came together and worked as a team and by doing that that’s how we’re going to overcome the issues that we are facing,” he said.
For the students who have gone virtual there are hot spots set up around the county for those who lack access to WI-FI.
