Payton’s Pick: Cubs fan receives kidney from White Sox fan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAFF) - It all started with a sign at a game...
After battling kidney disease for three years, die-hard Cubs fan Bridget Kolls carried a sign to the stands last baseball season that read “This Cubbie needs a kidney!” hoping to convince people to get tested as donors.
The Cubs posted her sign online, and it eventually caught the attention of Thomas Alessio, a die-hard White Sox fan.
The two learned they were a perfect match, and Kolls was able to receive her new kidney last month.
Yesterday, Kolls and Alessio had a virtual follow-up appointment with their doctors and were also gifted tickets for next year’s crosstown series for them, their families and their doctors as well.
