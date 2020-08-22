NAACP to host voting rally Saturday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening today, members of the Madison County chapter of the NAACP are hosting a socially distanced “Get Out to Vote” rally and parade.
The event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Hill Community Center in Huntsville - which doubles as a voting precinct.
NAACP President Jerry Burnet says he’s targeting the Calvary Hill, Northwood, Love subdivision area because it tends to have very low voter turnout.
For reference, about 2,000 eligible voters live in that area, but only about 500 typically show up to vote.
Today’s gathering will happen around the Buffalo Soldier monument.
