Libertarian Presidential candidate coming to Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 22, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 8:41 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate will be in Huntsville on Sunday. Dr. Jo Jorgensen will be at the Peace and Justice Rally at Big Spring Park.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and will also feature Tom Hopf, a candidate for Huntsville City Council.

You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if you plan to attend.

The rally is hosted by the Libertarian Party of Alabama, and is set to last until 4 p.m.

