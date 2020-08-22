Libertarian Presidential candidate coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate will be in Huntsville on Sunday. Dr. Jo Jorgensen will be at the Peace and Justice Rally at Big Spring Park.
The event starts at 2 p.m. and will also feature Tom Hopf, a candidate for Huntsville City Council.
You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if you plan to attend.
The rally is hosted by the Libertarian Party of Alabama, and is set to last until 4 p.m.
