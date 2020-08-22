Foggy start to our morning with some rain still left in the Valley

We are waking up to some dense fog off to our east this morning and with that high humidity it’s a muggy start to your Saturday. Currently we are in the 60s across the Valley, with a few warm spots in the lower 70s.
Radar is fairly quiet this morning, with some rain left over near Fort Payne. Some of us will see scattered rain west of I-65 by late morning, with the heaviest precipitation over Phil Campbell. Until late afternoon, the bulk of the rain will stay off to our west, then fizzle out by sunset. Our highs for the afternoon will reach the 80s. We won’t see much of the sun until later in the afternoon and evening.
There is still a chance at some showers lingering near Albertville and Fort Payne late this evening, but will clear before daybreak.
Sunday, we will have some patchy cloud coverage throughout the morning, but also a decent amount of sunshine to start off your day. Models are showing some scattered rain by the afternoon off to our east and northeast. This will continue to shuffle through until late afternoon. We warm up a bit more for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.
For the next 10 days, the Valley will begin to dry up and warm up. We will slowly climb back into the 90s for next week. More rain is not far behind though, with more storms moving in by late next week.
This weekend will give us more information as to when Laura and Marco look to make landfall. Tropical Depression 14, now Marco, has been raised to tropical storm status and models are currently showing him making landfall in the gulf as soon as Wednesday. As of this moment, Laura is expected to make hurricane status, however, Marco looks to stay the same until landfall.
We will continue to monitor these storms in the incoming days.
