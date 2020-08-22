Ardmore sets up new polling location ahead of upcoming elections

There will be a new polling location. Ardmore Town Council and the Limestone County Commission each approved moving to a bigger facility. That’s according to our news partners at the Athens News Courier. Leaders want a bigger facility because of the pandemic. They expect more than 1,500 voters to show up election day. You will now have to go to the Ardmore Senior Center on Park Avenue. Once again this is only for the November election. This Tuesday’s election, will still be at the municipal annex.