Virtual learning system down on Friday for Madison County Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins announced an issue with the SchoolsPLP system on Friday.
The following message was shared with the school system:
“I am calling to let you know that the Learning Management System, SchoolsPLP, is down for the day. If you have other events scheduled with your teachers through Google or Canvas, that learning will continue as planned. Student attendance through SchoolsPLP will be excused today. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”
Madison County Schools indicated the issue is on SchoolPLP’s side of the operation and not on the school system side.
The company is working to address the matter.
Google Meets between teachers and students can be used to continue learning outside of the SchoolsPLP platform on Friday.
