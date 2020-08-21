State superintendent addresses substitute teacher shortage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says we have a significant shortage of substitute teachers, nurses and especially bus drivers.
While there was a shortage last year, Mackey says this year is exponentially worse because of COVID-19.
Many retirees don’t feel comfortable coming back into the schools. Right now, Mackey says the state is doing everything it can to recruit subs.
“There’s really not much we can do except to continue to recruit, to continue to try and work with them and what we have to do unfortunately is people end up having to double up on jobs and figure out if we cannot find a substitute bus driver then what do we have to do about having the driver run two routes and those kind of things,” Dr. Mackey said.
Mackey says trucking companies are scooping up bus drivers faster than schools can hire them because of their CDL licenses.
