Several schools experience crashing of virtual learning systems during first week

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - With nearly 55,000 Madison County students doing virtual learning right now, challenges are inevitable.
Just in the past week both Schoology and Schools PLP crashed.
Huntsville and Madison City Schools both use Schoology’s virtual platform. There was a nationwide crash for that platform on Wednesday.
Friday, Madison County School students faced a similar problem.
Their platform, Schools PLP, crashed Thursday night resulting in students being excused from classwork today.
Elizabeth Fleming, a parent and director of the Schools Foundation says, she’d rather issues happen earlier in the year. That way, teachers, students and parents have time to work through those obstacles.
“A lot of times as parents, we’re not seeing what that inside looks like when they’re in there in a class management together setting. What we’re seeing is a different element, but it’s the same element of getting into routine,” Fleming said.
Fleming says it’s important to guide students through the first week of school virtually, just like they’d do in the classroom.
Tim Hall, spokesperson for Madison County Schools says, Schools PLP was up and running just hours after the crash.
Fleming, who has two students in virtual learning currently says, she sees her own son struggle with online learning. However, she also sees him learning and navigating the system quicker every day.
“The first week of school is not always about extreme academics. It’s about routine and finding the rhythm of getting back into school, and this school year is different,” Fleming continued.
Fleming wants to reassure parents that this nine week period of virtual learning is hopefully temporary.
She says the goal, is to eventually get kids back into traditional classrooms.
“This week is very important for our teachers and our students to work out those hiccups and work through those and tell our teachers what those challenges are,” Fleming said.
Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County Schools are all doing virtual learning for the first nine weeks.
As that nine week period approaches, school leaders are set to discuss what happens next for students.
