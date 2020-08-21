School superintendent at Arab City Schools welcomes students back on first day

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) -Half of Arab City School students were back in class on Thursday. The other half was learning at home.
To welcome students back to school, Arab Superintendent Johnny Berry spent the morning on a school bus.
“Our buses ran well, we didn’t have a lot of students because we have about 500 students going virtual and then we did A-K, so about 50 percent of our students was in class today. The other half will be in tomorrow,” said Berry.
For now Arab City Schools is requiring that all students who signed up for traditional learning spend two days a week in the classroom, and three days a week learning virtually.
Berry said while on campus, students and staff made sure they had on face coverings and were socially distanced in classrooms.
“I’ve been at the high school today a couple of times and nobody seem to be bucking the trend and I think they understand we got to stick together to make this work,” said Berry.
As added safety measures, additional nurses have been employed to help monitor coronavirus cases.
“That has been a huge help to us because when we get all of our students back on campus then we’re going to have more need and additional custodians to help with the deep cleaning that we are going to do each Wednesday,” said Berry.
All of the virtual students have chromebooks, but they are waiting on a shipment of 1600 more for traditional learning students.
