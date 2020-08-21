Rainy with storms expected for your Friday

Early morning rain has set the tempo for your Friday afternoon, rain will linger through today and spill into your weekend.
Storms are likely as we go throughout the next couple of hours with little to no sunshine expected. Cooler for your afternoon, thanks to heavy cloud coverage and rain here in the Valley. Outside of thunderstorms upwards of a half inch of rain is possible today.
Storms are looking to move across the Valley late this afternoon. Mostly to our east, rain will spread west by the early evening. Scattered in nature, so these will be very hit or miss.
Highs are sticking to the lower 80s for our afternoon. We close out our Friday under some heavy cloud coverage with rain chances still lingering for the overnight hours.
For your weekend, the 80s are here to stay and so are rain chances. Saturday is looking a little soggy with rain expected for the afternoon. Highs will range in the low to mid 80s.
We dry up a but rolling into Sunday, but a few stray showers are still possible. Sunday we warm up to the upper 80s and will continue that trend into early next week. For a good portion of next week, rain is less likely, giving us a chance to get back to normal temperatures for late August.
The next ten days will bring a mix of rain and sunshine, along with some cooler temperatures.
We are keeping an eye on the Gulf and Atlantic, with Laura and likely Marco. We will continue to monitor these storms especially headed into early next week. Landfall for Laura and #14 (Marco) could come as early as late Monday or Tuesday.
