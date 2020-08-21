Rain chances increasing and keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico

Happy Friday! We’re in for another stormy day across the Tennessee Valley.
Today will be a good day to keep your umbrella handy along with your 48 First Alert weather app. Scattered showers out there this morning and rain will be possible throughout the day today. Storms on the way through the middle of the day lasting into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Storms today will be hit or miss throughout the day, but everyone will have a chance to see rain by the evening. These storms will bring locally heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning and thunder. Rain totals could be as high as two inches locally. Rain and clouds should keep our afternoon temperatures between the upper 70s and mid 80s today. Anywhere that we see sunshine there will be better chances at the mid 80s.
For the weekend, storms will be more likely on Saturday opposed to Sunday. Temperatures both days will likely be below 90-degrees. Saturday will be the “cooler” of the two days, with better storm chances through midday. Don’t expect a washout, but expect to see a few storms that may cause 30-45 minute delays in your plans.
We have to watch the tropics as well, as there are two separate storms to watch over the next 5 days. We are likely to see these develop into Tropical Storms over the next 24 hour. Which one becomes Laura and which becomes Marco still will be determined. One system is east of the Lesser Antilles islands and is expected to roll east through the weekend and into the Gulf by early next week. We are also keeping an eye on another areas east of Central America that will move past Cancun this weekend before landfall early next week in the United States. Keep checking back for more info throughout the day today!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.