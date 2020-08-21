Rain chances increasing and keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico

Today will be a good day to keep your umbrella handy along with your 48 First Alert weather app. Scattered showers out there this morning and rain will be possible throughout the day today. Storms on the way through the middle of the day lasting into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Storms today will be hit or miss throughout the day, but everyone will have a chance to see rain by the evening. These storms will bring locally heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning and thunder. Rain totals could be as high as two inches locally. Rain and clouds should keep our afternoon temperatures between the upper 70s and mid 80s today. Anywhere that we see sunshine there will be better chances at the mid 80s.