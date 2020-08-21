Marshall County Schools first day back in the classroom

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Today marked the start of class for students in Marshall County.
It was an exciting first day back at Marshall Technical School as staff welcomed students back into the classroom. All high school students returned on Thursday, and k-5 grades returned on a staggered start.
“The schools I attended this morning, the teachers were very pleased with the way the staggered start is going. It is allowing them to get children use to the new routines,” said Marshall County Schools Superintendent Superintendent Cindy Wigley.
Wigley said the district ordered $300,000 in supplies and equipment to keep staff and students safe.
Public Safety Education Instructor Lt. Martin Killion had his class set up to inform students on why they need to follow safety guidelines.
“In my program one of the biggest things that we do is teach is safety period and we need to communicate that as public safety students and let them disseminate that back to the other students that might be having an issue on why we do this,” said Killion.
Wigley said Chromebooks were given out to students in the Spring, but they are currently waiting on 2,000 additional Chromebooks to arrive.
“We are trying to move things around a little bit and make adjusts for the students that are during the traditional learning route and we have Chromebooks on order they’re just not in yet. Most of the school systems are waiting on those, there is just a backup and we understand,” said Wigley.
The additional Chromebooks should arrive in September.
The Marshall County School District has also purchased 30 new machines to sanitize classrooms and buses.
