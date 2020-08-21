Marshall County nurse passes away from complications of COVID-19

“With tremendous sadness we are letting our community know a special, compassionate caregiver at Marshall Medical Center South lost her battle to COVID-19 yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues. The outreach of so many in the days leading up to her death and all of their prayers are a testimony to how beloved she was to everyone who had experienced her love, kindness and care. Kathy Woodruff, Marshall Medical Centers’ Chief Nursing Officer said: “This is a tremendous loss for our health system. This special nurse made a difference in the lives of so many people. She will be remembered fondly with deep respect for her contributions to patient care. Please keep this family in your prayers as well as all of our staff members who worked closely with this exceptional nurse.” This is a tragic reminder of the importance of being vigilant about everyone doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The loss of a member of our Marshall Medical Center family is evidence of the countless number of front line employees who leave their loved ones every day to protect your loved ones. Please do your part to stop the spread.”