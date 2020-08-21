Madison County Tigers kick off football season with new safety measures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Tigers are hosting the Buckhorn Bucks Friday night for their first football game of the season.
But there are a lot of changes for players, fans and even the bands this year.
The rules vary from one district to another, but in Madison County masks are required in the stadiums and social distancing will be enforced.
The stadiums are capped at 60 percent capacity so buying tickets ahead of time online is strongly encouraged.
Parents must also keep their kids with them at all times.
Bands will continue to perform, just much more spread out than usual. Members will also be wearing masks when they are not playing.
Athletic Administrator Lavell Everett says school administrators and some police officers will be monitoring the crowd, but at the end of day, he hopes fans will do what is right for the community.
