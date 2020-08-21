Madison County Sheriff’s Office now has certified mental health officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office now has a team of certified mental health officers on the streets to help those in a crisis.
Deputy Morris Holmes, who is now also a mental health officer, said his team noticed a big problem years ago.
“Our jail was full of people who had a mental illness, and we wanted a way to stop that before they became incarcerated,” Deputy Holmes said.
Back in 2017, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office formed a Crisis Intervention Team, a group trained to help people with mental health issues. Now, five deputies are certified mental health officers.
“When you respond to someone in a mental health crisis they are in a heightened state,” Deputy Holmes said. “You want to downgrade that as smoothly as possible. Sometimes they just need someone to talk to.”
Each deputy participated in an additional 200 hours of intensive training with mental health professionals. It’s one-of-a-kind training to gain perspective on what it’s like to live with a mental illness, knowledge that can mean the difference between someone getting help versus going to jail.
“If someone needs to go to the hospital we are able to make that decision based on what we’ve seen on the scene without having to go through our mental health department,” Deputy Holmes said. “We can take them to the hospital or have them taken to the hospital right there.”
The Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Brent Patterson, said this new certification is a game changer.
“We don’t have to call a mental health social worker, we’ve got guys that are trained and they know what to look for,” Patterson said. “They know what to ask and they can help the deputies that are on the scene as well.”
For Deputy Holmes he said the best part is just being there for someone in need.
