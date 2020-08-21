Madison County Fire Departments awarded grant for new equipment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Select Fire Departments in Madison County are preparing for some new state of the art equipment.
One Volunteer Fire Department and four Fire Departmenst have been awarded a grant of $706,363.00 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program under the guidance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).
The five different Fire and EMS agencies that will utilize the equipment are the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department along with the Hazel Green, Keel Mountain, Owens Cross Roads and Toney Fire Departments.
The AFG Program is a highly competitive federal assistance grant that allows fire departments the opportunity to obtain lifesaving equipment they need to perform their jobs safely and effectively.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.