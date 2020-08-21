Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama are teaming up to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at two Madison County churches next week.
Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.
The schedule is provided below:
- Monday, Aug. 24 – No events scheduled
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ, 124 Eastwood Drive, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
- Wednesday, Aug. 26 – No events scheduled
- Thursday, Aug. 27 – Meridianville Church of Christ, 12228 Hwy. 231, Meridianville, AL 35759
- Friday, Aug. 28 – No events scheduled
Mobile testing is intended for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. No physician order is required but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card.
Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu Clinic located at 120 Governors Drive, is the community’s primary testing location for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specimens collected at the drive-through sites and Fever & Flu Clinic are sent to outside laboratories where test results are taking about a week.
Drivers and any passengers will be asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.
