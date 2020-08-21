Huntsville Havoc announce layoff of 4 employees on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has impacted a number of things in Huntsville throughout 2020. Add the front office of the Huntsville Havoc hockey team to that list.
The team let four employees go this week including the team’s president. Ashley Balch had worked with the organization since the very first season back in 2004.
Owner Keith Jefferies issued a statement saying the moves were difficult but necessary to help the team survive.
That statement says the Havoc organization is still committed to returning to the ice in December and thanked fans for support.
