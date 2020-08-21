Huntsville City School leaders talk safety, security, and virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board of Education met on Thursday to talk about safety, security, and of course, virtual learning.
While adapting to virtual learning, school officials discussed how attendance is being monitored.
“There are some accountability in attendance procedures, but our main goal is to make sure when it gets to five or more times for when a student has not logged in, we are going out to do a student welfare check,” said one school leader.
He emphasized that this meeting is to check on both the parents and students, and to make sure everyone is doing okay. When it comes to interacting with students, teachers will be using Zoom. The school board approved a partnership with the company not to exceed $55,000.
Huntsville City School Board President Elisa Ferrell said this partnership will allow teachers to interact with students in a safe way.
“There are safety precautions they can use with zoom like a waiting room, a password, things like that,” Ferrell said. “Teachers can have better access with zoom.”
Another big topic, safety at cross walks. With the students being out of school crossing guards are not present.
“Right now, since our students are at home they aren’t getting their lunches in the cafeteria. They are getting their free and reduced lunches by walking to pick up that meal without adult supervision,” Ferrell said.
The school board was able to come up with a new plan after hearing parents’ concerns. They will placing campus security officers in zones where students are crossing.
“There was a normal way for them to cross the road when they were going to school, but now the CSO’s are there to make sure they know that and are safe,” she said.
