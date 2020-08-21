Homicide investigation underway woman found dead on I-59/20 near Valley Road

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation on I-59/20.
The victim has been identified as Christine Letourneau Summers. She was 53 and lived in Hazel Green.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was called to an incident at mile marker 118 around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and found Summers’ body.
Troopers requested Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to investigate.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
Once complete, findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
