Decatur woman arrested for meth, other narcotics

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman in Decatur has been charged for the sales and distribution of multiple drugs.
On August 20, Vice Narcotics Investigators arrested 26-year-old Danielle Thomas at a home on McEntire Lane after multiple complaints of narcotic sales taking place in the area.
According to investigators, Thomas was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances, pills, and drug paraphernalia used for drug sales.
It all started in early August when Thomas was involved in a car wreck. Decatur Police were on the scene and Thomas was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia. Multiple warrants were obtained for the arrest of Thomas at the time.
She is now facing a string of drug-related charges with on a bond of $13,100.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.