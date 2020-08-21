COVID-19 leads to longer lines at Lawrence County Courthouse

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this week, we told you about the long waits at the Morgan county courthouse.
Now, our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser say the problem may actually be even worse in Lawrence county.
Revenue commissioner Brad Henderson says several factors are causing problems, including limited space, social distancing and limited staffing.
“We’re following state and local guidelines with our social distancing,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “We have chairs on the inside that are lined up six feet apart. There’s as many in there as possible. Of course, the million-dollar question is why is the line taking so long? Why am I having to sit in line for four and five hours? I don’t have a simple answer.”
Henderson attributed extended renewal periods for customers renewing vehicle registrations as one of many reasons wait times are so long. Since the pandemic, Alabama’s state revenue commission has extended renewal and new-purchase periods for March, April, May, June and July. The extension ends at the end of August unless another deadline is announced.
He said limited staffing due to the pandemic has put a strain on his office, also adding to the long waits.
“Our employees are not immune to this pandemic. Just like most of you, if one of us has been around someone or has come in contact with this awful virus, we then have to be on a 14-day quarantine,” he said. “So, day-to-day we could be short-handed; week-to-week we could be short-handed. We just have to play with the cards we’ve been dealt.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.