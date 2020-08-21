Boaz High School students return back into the classroom

BOAZ Ala. (WAFF) -With a staggered start back, only half of the students filled classrooms at Boaz High School.
Social distancing guidelines are in place for the safety of staff and students. There is also a new infirmary room for students who may contract the virus.
Assistant Principal Patrick Williams said about 150 students are learning virtually, which has created additional space at the school.
“We’ve been able to spread kids out, we’ve got dividers up where students are sitting at tables, we’ve got hand sanitizers all over the building and all of our kids are wearing masks. So, it’s been really good as far as keeping everything cleaned and sanitized,” said Williams.
All high school students received their chrome brooks.
Williams said the district is still waiting on additional chrome brooks for the elementary schools.
