48 Blitz: Week 0 football schedule for the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2020 high school football season is underway!
Tune in to WAFF 48 Blitz every Friday evening at 10 p.m. to see highlights and scores from your favorite area teams. Sports Director Carl Prather and the Blitz Team look forward to serving football fans all season.
Let’s take a look at Week 0.
A number of games kicked off the season on Thursday across our area. Here are the finals from each of those:
- Spain Park defeats Huntsville High - 52-21
- Cullman defeats Grissom - 23-0
- Lauderdale County defeats Lexington - 20-7
- Ardmore defeats Tanner - 42-18
- Russellville defeats Decatur - 28-0
- Rogers defeats Richland (TN) - 35-19
- Good Hope defeats West Morgan - 47-19
- Colbert County defeats Brooks - 21-7
- Jasper defeats Mars Hill Bible - 30-20
Plenty of action still on the schedule for Friday night. Be sure to watch updated scores on our WAFF 48 Blitz Scoreboard each game night.
Friday’s schedule:
- Phillips at Phil Campbell
- Fairview at DAR (Cancelled due to COVID)
- Decatur Heritage at Falkville (Cancelled due to COVID)
- Fairview at Falkville (Jamboree game scheduled after cancellations)
- Valley Head at Ragland
- Ider at Woodville
- R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield
- Shoals Christian at Tharptown
- West Point at Priceville
- Marion County at Waterloo
- Buckhorn at Madison County
- Pleasant Grove at North Jackson
- St. John Paul II at Jacksonville
- Florence at Brentwood (TN)
- Boaz at Hayden
- Weaver at Douglas
- Guntersville at Locust Fork
- Lee at Columbia
- Hazel Green at Mae Jemison
- Athens at Fort Payne
- Austin at Hartselle
- Asbury at Gaston
- Hamilton at Red Bay
- Lawrence County at Hatton
- Collinsville at Section
- Gaylesville at Whitesburg Christian
- Randolph at Elkmont
- Sulligent at East Lawrence
- Brewer at Danville
- Sparkman at Gardendale
- Fayetteville at Marion County
- Lincoln County at Giles County
- Isabella at Fyffe
- Geraldine at Piedmont
- Sylvania at Saks
- Clements at Wilson
- Central Florence at Colbert Heights
- New Hope at Crossville
- Arab at Albertville (moved from Thursday due to rain)
