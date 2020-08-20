Young boy hit by a car in Huntsville, suffering serious injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A young boy, believed to be around the age of five, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing Pulaski Pike on Thursday.
According to Huntsville police, the boy was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The juries are not life-threatening.
Police said the boy was with another boy, around the age of ten. The two were walking back from a shopping center in front of Pulaski Pike on University Drive when he was hit.
They crossed the first two lanes of Pulaski Pike and were in the middle lane when a driver heading south in the left lane stopped, allowing them to cross. The oldest boy made it across, but the younger boy was hit by a car in the right lane, police said.
Police are currently looking for the oldest boy who ran away after the incident took place.
Police said the driver who hit the boy stood by and is not expected to face charges.
Traffic delays should be expected and the roadway is expected to re-open to traffic by 6:45 p.m.
Check this page for more details as they come.
