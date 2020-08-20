WATCH LIVE: Night four of the Democratic National Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the final night of the Democratic National Convention Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic presidential nomination.
The convention will go live from Wilmington, Delaware and will begin at 8 p.m. CT.
The event will feature other political leaders such as, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, and the Biden Family.
Tonight’s musical guest will be The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks.
This story will be updated as the Convention takes place.
