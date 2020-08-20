UNA Sets COVID-19 Protocol for Football, Intends to Play Four Game Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Safety first. UNA football players made safety a top priority before attempting to practice and eventually play a four game fall schedule.
“Our leadership council, we met with Mr (Mark) Linder and Coach Willis a few days after practice and just talked,” Senior linebacker Will Evans said. “Everybody voiced their concerns on what were some challenges that we had to meet. I feel like he went hard to work for us. And like I said, we’re gonna be put in the best position possible, and I really think this will be a good deal for us.”
Lions Athletics Director Mark Linder says player will be tested weekly, 72 hours before each game.
“We will have weekly testing to make sure our kids are healthy,” Linder said. “And if they’re not they would have to go into isolation. That isolation would have to be a ten day period. So our take on it is during that ten day period with the leadership of (trainer) Josh Penny, who Chris already spoke about, we’re gonna have cardiologist to make sure the heart issues are being addressed upon their return so that we could get them safely back into play.”
The fall may not have happened if the Florence community didn’t chip in financially for weekly testing.
“All these relationships you build over fifteen, twenty years that now come back and say, you know what, we can help you get there. We can help you do this. Without those partners, I don’t think we could pull it off.”
The Lions will host Jacksonville state in their first game this fall... its the first trip to Braly for the Gamecocks since 1992. There will be limited seating for home games fifty percent capacity... seven thousand five hundred fans all wearing mask.
“Temperature check, we’ll get you a wrist band, a ticket and you’re face mask will get you in to cheer on the Lions right? We need for that to be a sellout. When I say sellout it’s gonna be seventy-five hundred, but we need them all to be wearing purple mask.”
